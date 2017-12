Dec 12 (Reuters) - Harte Gold Corp:

* HARTE GOLD ANNOUNCES $27 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* HARTE GOLD CORP - ANNOUNCES BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF ABOUT 1.8 MILLION FLOW THROUGH SHARES AT C$0.56 PER SHARE

* HARTE GOLD - ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF ABOUT 55.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT C$0.47 PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: