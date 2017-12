BRIEF-Harte Gold Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal Private Placement To $30.8 Mln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Harte Gold Corp:

* HARTE GOLD UPSIZES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $30.8 MILLION DUE TO INCREASED FLOW THROUGH DEMAND

* HARTE GOLD CORP - UPSIZED OFFERING CONSISTS OF AN ADDITIONAL 6.7 MILLION IN FT SHARES FOR A TOTAL ISSUANCE OF 63.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO

* HARTE GOLD CORP - UPSIZED OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF TWO TRANCHES

* HARTE GOLD CORP - NET PROCEEDS RAISED FROM SALE OF COMMON SHARES WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF SUGAR ZONE PROPERTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: