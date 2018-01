BRIEF-Harte Hanks Amends Credit Facility, Increasing Availability And Extending The Term

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HARTE HANKS INC - AMENDED ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH TEXAS CAPITAL BANK

* HARTE HANKS - AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY WITH TEXAS CAPITAL BANK UNDER WHICH CREDIT LIMIT WAS INCREASED FROM $20 MILLION TO $22 MILLION

* HARTE HANKS INC - UNDER AMENDED FACILITY ‍MATURITY HAS BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 17, 2020 ​

* HARTE HANKS AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, INCREASING AVAILABILITY AND EXTENDING THE TERM