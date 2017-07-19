FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 days ago
BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces agreement with Sidus Investment Management
July 19, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Harte Hanks announces agreement with Sidus Investment Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc

* Harte Hanks announces agreement with Sidus Investment Management

* Harte Hanks Inc - as part of agreement, Harte Hanks has accepted resignation of current director, Stephen Carley

* Harte Hanks Inc - board will increase from seven to eight members.

* Harte Hanks Inc - Harte Hanks and Sidus Investment Management have entered into a cooperation agreement​

* Harte Hanks Inc - ‍Sidus Investment Management has agreed to certain standstill and voting commitments​

* Harte Hanks Inc - Sidus Investment Management Llc owns approximately 2.5 pct of company's outstanding shares​

* Harte Hanks Inc - ‍Harte Hanks will appoint Alfred V. Tobia, Jr. and Melvin L. Keating to its board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

