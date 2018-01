Jan 18 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:

* HARTE HANKS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHANGES

* HARTE HANKS INC - STREAMLINING EXECUTIVE TEAM AS PART OF 2018 STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL PLAN TO BETTER ALIGN COMPANY IN SERVING EXISTING CUSTOMERS

* HARTE HANKS INC - SHIRISH LAL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, COO AND CTO INFORMED OF HIS DECISION TO PURSUE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY