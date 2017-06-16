BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice

June 16 (Reuters) - Harte Hanks Inc:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks-confirmed it got notice from sidus investment partners of its intention to nominate 2 candidates to stand for election to company's board
* Harte Hanks -board will review nomination notice and present its recommended nominees for two director positions up for election at 2017 annual meeting
* Harte Hanks Inc says no stockholder action required at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: