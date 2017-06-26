FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Hartford Financial enters agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer pension plan liabilities​
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Hartford Financial enters agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer pension plan liabilities​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

* Hartford Financial-agreement with Prudential Financial to buy group annuity contract and transfer $1.6 billion in U.S. Qualified pension plan liabilities​

* Hartford Financial - agreement to transfer responsibility for pension benefits for about 38 percent of Hartford's U.S. Pension plan participants to Prudential

* Hartford Financial - ‍as a result of transaction, expects to recognize reduction to stockholder's equity of about $140 million, or $0.37 per share

* Hartford - as a result of transaction, co expects to recognize, in Q2 2017, a pension settlement charge to net income of about $485 million, after-tax

* Hartford Financial - to maintain plan's pre-transaction-funded status, hartford intends to make a contribution of about $300 million by year-end 2017

* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc - there will be no change to pension benefits for any plan participants as a result of the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.