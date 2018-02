BRIEF-Hartford Q4 Loss Per Share $10.37

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* THE HARTFORD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SELECTED BUSINESS METRICS

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $10.37

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED EARNED PREMIUMS $3,801‍​ MILLION VERSUS. $3,479 MILLION

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING AOCI, $35.29 VERSUS. $45.24‍​

* HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET INVESTMENT INCOME DECLINED 4% TO $394 MILLION, BEFORE TAX, FROM $412 MILLION, BEFORE TAX, IN Q4 2016

* SEES FY2018 ‍COMMERCIAL LINES COMBINED RATIO BETWEEN 93.0 - 95.5​

* ‍SEES FY 2018 PERSONAL LINES COMBINED RATIO BETWEEN 96.0 - 98.0​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍GROUP BENEFITS NET INCOME BETWEEN $275 MILLION - $295MLN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: