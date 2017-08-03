BRIEF-Hartz Hotel Services says notified that unauthorized party gained access to account credentials

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hartz Hotel Services Inc:

* Hartz Hotel Services Inc - notice of data incident

* Hartz Hotel - ‍beginning on June 6, Sabre notified affected entities that unauthorized party gained access to account credentials

* Hartz Hotel - ‍access to account credentials permitted unauthorized access to unencrypted payment card information

* Hartz Hotel -Sabre worked with third-party forensic investigators in investigation into incident, provided notice of event to law enforcement, payment card brands​

* Hartz Hotel -unauthorized party first obtained access to payment card, other reservation information on august 10, 2016

* Hartz Hotel - last unauthorized access to payment card information was on March 9, 2017​

* Hartz Hotel - Sabre confirmed information such as social security number, passport number, or driver's license number not impacted by data incident