Jan 16 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc:

* HARVEST ONE ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS IN CONNECTION WITH $35 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM COO

* HARVEST ONE CANNABIS - ‍COMPANY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NICK MALTCHEV, PREVIOUS COO OF ADVANCED NUTRIENTS, AS INTERIM COO OF HARVEST ONE​