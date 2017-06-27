FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Harvest One Cannabis submits ACMPR sales amendment application execution of wholesale off-take agreement
June 27, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Harvest One Cannabis submits ACMPR sales amendment application execution of wholesale off-take agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc. announces renewal of license and submission of ACMPR sales amendment application; execution of wholesale off-take agreement

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - unit is now permitted to store up to $6.25 million worth of cannabis at any given time in its level 8 vault

* Harvest One Cannabis Inc - received renewal of its license; license is valid until June 26, 2020

* Harvest One Cannabis-its unit United Greeneries Ltd received a renewal of its access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations cultivation license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

