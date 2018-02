Feb 28 (Reuters) - Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd:

* H1 FRANCHISEE AGGREGATED HEADLINE SALES REVENUE $3.00‍​ BILLION VERSUS $2.86 BILLION A YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX $207.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS $257.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍DIRECTORS RECOMMEND A FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 12.0 CENTS PER SHARE​