BRIEF-Hasbro Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.53

July 24 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc

* Qtrly net revenues for international segment $426.6 million, up 6 percent

* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue $972.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $972.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 2017 franchise brand revenues increased 21% to $545.7 million

* Says Q2 2017 U.S. and Canada segment net revenues increased 16% to $494.4 million compared to $425.9 million in 2016

* Qtrly partner brand revenues increased 1% to $230.0 million

* Qtrly Hasbro gaming net revenue $133.9 million, up 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: