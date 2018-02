Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO TEAMS UP WITH NETFLIX TO CREATE TOYS AND GAMES FOR ORIGINAL PRESCHOOL SERIES, SUPER MONSTERS

* HASBRO SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH NETFLIX TO CREATE PLAY EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS UNDER PLAYSKOOL BRAND, BASED ON SUPER MONSTERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: