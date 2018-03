March 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc:

* HASBRO TO ROLL OUT PLANT-BASED PACKAGING

* HASBRO - ‍WILL BEGIN USING PLANT-BASED BIO-POLYETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE FOR BLISTER PACKS & PLASTIC WINDOWS IN PRODUCT PACKAGING STARTING IN 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: