Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO‘S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​

* ‍AGGREGATE SHAREHOLDING IN CO WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS HAS BEEN REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY 11.6 PCT​