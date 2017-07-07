FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Q2 same store sales fell 0.2 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 7, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Haverty Furniture Q2 same store sales fell 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Havertys reports sales for second quarter

* Q2 same store sales fell 0.2 percent

* Q2 sales $196.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $199 million

* Haverty Furniture- sales late in quarter lower than last year partly due to shifting 1 week of july 4 sale event promotional advertising to after holiday this year​

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - stores are closed for easter and negative impact on Q2 written sales is estimated at 1.2%

* Haverty Furniture Companies Inc - ‍on a comparable store basis, sales increased 0.7% for first six months.​

* Haverty Furniture - after adjusting for easter shift, total written sales for Q2 2017 were up 0.6% and written comparable store sales were down 0.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.