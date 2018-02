Feb 20 (Reuters) - Haverty Furniture Companies Inc:

* HAVERTYS REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 3.5 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE $819.9 MILLION

* HAVERTY FURNITURE - ENACTMENT OF 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RESULTED IN A REDUCTION IN EPS OF $0.27 FOR Q4

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES - EARNINGS FOR Q4 REFLECT IMPACT OF BELOW PLAN SALES AND TAX ACT

* HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES - TOTAL WRITTEN SALES FOR FIRST QUARTER TO DATE ARE UP ABOUT 1.7% OVER LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: