Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hawkins Inc:

* HAWKINS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q3 SALES ROSE 5.1 PERCENT TO $118.1 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* NET INCOME FOR QUARTER INCLUDED $14.3 MILLION OF INCOME TAX BENEFITS, OR ABOUT $1.34/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, RECORDED AS RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT