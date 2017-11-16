FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 10:53 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Haynes International reports Q4 loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc

* Haynes International, Inc. reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Forecast for capital spending in fiscal 2018 is approximately $17.0 million​

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Backlog of $177.3 million at September 30, 2017, a decrease of 2.0% from $180.9 million at June 30, 2017​

* Haynes International Inc - ‍Revenue and earnings in Q1 of fiscal 2018 will be lower than Q4 of fiscal 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.