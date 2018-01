Jan 25 (Reuters) - Haynes Publishing Group Plc:

* H1 2017 ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROUP REVENUE, EX ACQUISITIONS & EXCHANGE RATE MOVEMENTS, UP 8% TO £15.2 MILLION​

* ‍H1 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 29% TO £5.3 MILLION​

* ‍TO DECLARE AN UNCHANGED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.5 PENCE PER SHARE​