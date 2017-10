Oct 2 (Reuters) - HAYNES PUBLISHING GROUP PLC:

* REACHED AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF E3 TECHNICAL BUSINESS FROM CARWEB LTD., A SOLERA UK SUBSIDIARY, FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF £4.72 MILLION ​

* ‍CONSIDERATION IS BEING FUNDED FROM HAYNES' EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND BANKING FACILITIES​