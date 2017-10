Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hays Plc:

* Q1 ASIA PACIFIC NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH ‍14%​ PERCENT

* Q1 CONTINENTAL EUROPE & REST OF THE WORLD NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH ‍13%​ PERCENT

* Q1 UK & IRELAND NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH ‍1%​ PERCENT

* Q1 GROUP NET FEES LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH ‍10%​ PERCENT

* HAYS - “‍LOOKING AHEAD, CONDITIONS REMAIN GOOD IN VAST MAJORITY OF OUR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS. IN UK, MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN STABLE OVERALL”​

* HAYS - “‍CONTINUED TO SEE MODEST IMPROVEMENTS IN OUR UK PRIVATE SECTOR, WHICH RETURNED TO GROWTH, BUT LARGELY OFFSET BY A TOUGH PUBLIC SECTOR MARKET”​

* HAYS PLC - ‍ALL REGIONS IN UK TRADED BROADLY IN LINE WITH OVERALL UK BUSINESS IN Q1 , WITH EXCEPTION OF SOUTH WEST & WALES AND EAST OF ENGLAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)