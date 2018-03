Feb 28 (Reuters) - HB Fuller Co:

* HB FULLER CO SAYS CEO JAMES OWENS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.4 MILLION VERSUS $4.6 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* HB FULLER CO SAYS CEO JAMES OWENS' FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION INCLUDED $4.9 MILLION IN OPTION AWARDS Source text: (bit.ly/2t3vxJg) Further company coverage: