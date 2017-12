BRIEF-Hbc Announces Agreement With Land & Buildings

Hudson’s Bay Co:

* HBC ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS

* HUDSON‘S BAY - REACHED AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS TO WITHDRAW APPEAL OF TSX DECISION TO CONDITIONALLY APPROVE EQUITY INVESTMENT BY RHÔNE CAPITAL

* HUDSON‘S BAY CO - LAND AND BUILDINGS PROVIDED CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL IN FAVOUR OF HBC FOR PERIOD EXTENDING THROUGH HBC‘S 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* HBC - IF IT ISSUES EQUITY IN DEAL THAT WILL TRIGGER 1-YEAR PRICE PROTECTION, IT WILL DO SO THROUGH RIGHTS OFFERING TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS ON PRO RATA BASIS

* HUDSON'S BAY CO - HBC CURRENTLY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THAT PRICE PROTECTION PROVISIONS WILL BE TRIGGERED​