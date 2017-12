Dec 10 (Reuters) - HC SemiTek Corp:

* SAYS IT CUTS SHARE ISSUE SIZE TO 187 MILLION YUAN ($28.25 million) FROM 200 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO SET UP JV IN HONG KONG WITH SEMICONLIGHT CO LTD, MAX APLHA TECHNOLOGY LTD Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iOiAem; bit.ly/2At8Wc8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6199 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)