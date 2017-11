BRIEF-Hc2 Broadcasting Subsidiary Acquires Azteca America

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hc2 Holdings Inc:

* HC2 BROADCASTING SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES AZTECA AMERICA

* HC2 HOLDINGS INC - FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* HC2 HOLDINGS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT WITH NORTHSTAR, HC2 NETWORK TO ACQUIRE NORTHSTAR‘S BROADCAST TELEVISION STATIONS, WHICH CARRY AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING

* HC2 HOLDINGS INC - AZTECA DEAL INCLUDES PROGRAMMING & SERVICES AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES HC2 WITH ACCESS TO TV AZTECA‘S CURRENT PROGRAMMING IN MEXICO

* HC2 HOLDINGS INC - UNIT HAS ACQUIRED AZTECA AMERICA FROM AFFILIATES OF TV AZTECA, S.A.B. DE C.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: