July 11 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc

* HCA announces agreement to acquire Texas Hospital from Community Health Systems

* HCA Healthcare - Agreement to acquire Weatherford Regional Medical Center outside Fort Worth, Texas, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems Inc

* HCA Healthcare Inc - Weatherford Regional Medical Center would become part of HCA's medical city healthcare in Dallas-Fort worth metroplex post deal​