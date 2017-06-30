FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-HCA Healthcare says company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of September 30, 2011
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 30, 2017 / 9:27 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-HCA Healthcare says company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of September 30, 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc

* HCA Healthcare Inc - on june 28, 2017, company entered into a restatement agreement dated as of september 30, 2011

* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement increases commitments to make loans pursuant to senior secured asset based revolving credit facility from $3.25 billion to $3.75 billion

* HCA Healthcare inc says on june 28, co's unit entered into a restatement agreement dated as of november 17, 2006 - sec filing

* HCA Healthcare Inc - abl restatement agreement extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments made pursuant to abl facility to june 28, 2022

* HCA Healthcare - abl agreement amends facility provisions to permit incurrence of additional incremental credit facilities in principal amount of $1.5 billion

* HCA Healthcare-cash flow restatement agreement extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments under unit's $2.0 billion credit facility to june 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.