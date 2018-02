BRIEF-HCA Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hca Healthcare Inc:

* HCA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS, INITIATES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCREASES CAPITAL SPENDING AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE $11.56 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $11.17 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍SAME FACILITY REVENUE PER EQUIVALENT ADMISSION INCREASED 3.5 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍SAME FACILITY EQUIVALENT ADMISSIONS INCREASED 2.3 PERCENT, WHILE SAME FACILITY ADMISSIONS INCREASED 1.4 PERCENT​

* SEES ‍ 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROXIMATELY $3.5 BILLION​

* RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDE A NON-CASH INCREASE IN PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES OF $301 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUES $45.0 BILLION TO $46.0 BILLION

* SEES ‍2018 EPS $8.50 TO $9.00 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.54, REVENUE VIEW $45.31 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK​

* ‍2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES SALE OF COMPANY‘S OKLAHOMA FACILITIES CLOSING DURING Q1​

* 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED IMPACT OF $1.35 EARNINGS PER SHARE RELATED TO TAX ACT

* HCA HEALTHCARE - ‍ 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED $50 MILLION INCOME TAX BENEFIT, OR $0.14 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR EXCESS TAX BENEFITS

* ALSO ANNOUNCING A PLANNED INCREASE IN ITS 3-YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PROGRAM

* UPDATED CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $10.5 BILLION OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* UPDATED CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM OF ABOUT $10.5 BILLION IS UP FROM PREVIOUS 3-YEAR SPEND OF ABOUT $8.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: