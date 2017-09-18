FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in a month

BRIEF-HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hci Group Inc

* HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma

* HCI Group Inc - ‍issued a preliminary estimate indicating its losses related to Hurricane Irma will be in range of $100 to $300 million​

* HCI Group Inc - ‍the losses from the hurricane will exceed its $16 million reinsurance retention level and trigger reinsurance recoveries​

* HCI Group - ‍Claddaugh Casualty Insurance Company Ltd estimates loss of $34 million from Hurricane Irma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.