BRIEF-HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hci Group Inc
* HCI Group insurance subsidiaries issue loss estimates from Hurricane Irma
* HCI Group Inc - issued a preliminary estimate indicating its losses related to Hurricane Irma will be in range of $100 to $300 million
* HCI Group Inc - the losses from the hurricane will exceed its $16 million reinsurance retention level and trigger reinsurance recoveries
* HCI Group - Claddaugh Casualty Insurance Company Ltd estimates loss of $34 million from Hurricane Irma