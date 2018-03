BRIEF-HCI Group Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.14

March 6 (Reuters) - HCI Group Inc:

* HCI GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* QTRLY ‍GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MILLION COMPARED WITH $92.4 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $55.8 MILLION COMPARED WITH $63.4 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* QTRLY ‍NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $14.5 MILLION COMPARED WITH $29.8 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $22.14 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $25.23 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S