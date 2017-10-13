FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
October 13, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hcl Technologies Ltd

* Says ‍discontinuation of joint venture arrangement with DXC Technology​

* Says entered into a new IP partnership with DXC ‍​

* Says under IP partnership deal, co will acquire exclusive rights for 10 years for core banking products ‍​

* Under IP partnership, co responsible for product development, modernsiation, maintenance, professional services of core banking products

* Under IP partnership, DXC will be primarily responsible for sales, marketing and client relationship Source text - bit.ly/2g7Io3I Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
