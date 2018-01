Jan 4 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF JV DEAL BETWEEN CO AND GREAT AMERICAN INSURANCE COMPANY (GAIC)

* AS PART OF JV TERMINATION, GAIC TO SELL 8 PERCENT STAKE IN HCL EAGLE LTD TO HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD

* JV TERMINATED ON MUTAL CONSENT BETWEEN BOTH COS TO REDUCE FINANCIAL/OPERATIONAL OVERHEADS