BRIEF-HCL Technologies Sept-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd:

* Sept quarter gross employee addition of 8,645

* Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share

* Sept quarter consol net profit 22.07 billion rupees versus profit of 20.15 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 21.59 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 124.33 billion rupees versus 115.19 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter attrition in it services (ltm) 15.7 percent

* FY18 expected operating margin (ebit) range is from 19.5 percent to 20.5 percent

* FY 18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent in constant currency

* Clients added in Sept quarter up 2.6 percent