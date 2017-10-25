BRIEF-HCL Technologies Sept-qtr consol profit up about 10 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd:
* Sept quarter gross employee addition of 8,645
* Declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share
* Sept quarter consol net profit 22.07 billion rupees versus profit of 20.15 billion rupees last year
* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 21.59 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 124.33 billion rupees versus 115.19 billion rupees last year
* Sept quarter attrition in it services (ltm) 15.7 percent
* FY18 expected operating margin (ebit) range is from 19.5 percent to 20.5 percent
* FY 18 revenues are expected to grow between 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent in constant currency
* Clients added in Sept quarter up 2.6 percent