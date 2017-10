Sept 15 (Reuters) - HCP Inc

* HCP provides update on impact of hurricane Irma

* HCP - ‍HCP’s preliminary assessment indicates that its assets in impacted regions incurred either no or limited wind, flood or other storm-related damage​

* HCP Inc - ‍utility power has been restored at all but one property​

* HCP Inc says ‍expects all damages will be insured under its existing policies subject to normal deductibles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: