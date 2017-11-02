BRIEF-HCP reports transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration

Nov 2 (Reuters) - HCP Inc:
* HCP announces transactions to further reduce Brookdale portfolio concentration
* HCP Inc - agreed to sell its remaining investments in ridea ii senior housing joint venture to an investor group led by CPA for $332 million
* HCP - intends to use proceeds from dispositions primarily to repay debt and for general corporate purposes
* HCP - Ridea ii joint venture owns 49 communities, of which 46 are managed by Brookdale senior living