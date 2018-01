Jan 22 (Reuters) - HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* H&D WIRELESS RECEIVES FIRST STRATEGIC ORDER ON SPB228 WLAN

* ‍ORDER CONCERNS TWO PROJECTS IN GERMANY THAT WILL START IMMEDIATELY IN Q1 2018​

* THIS FIRST PROTOTYPE ORDER WITH A VALUE OF 2200 USD WILL BE DELIVERED IN Q1-Q2-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)