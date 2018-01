Jan 19 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd:

* SAYS DIVERGENCE IN GROSS NPA AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 IS 20.52 BILLION RUPEES

* QTRLY CORE NIM OF 4.3 PERCENT

* SAYS BALANCE NPA IN DIVERGENT ACCOUNT 2.94 BILLION RUPEES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AFTER UPGRADE BASED ON JLF DECISION