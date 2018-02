Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hdfc Bank Ltd:

* SEBI DIRECTED BANK ON FEB 23 TO STRENGTHEN PROCESSES/SYSTEMS/CONTROLS TO ENSURE INSTANCES OF LEAKAGE OF UPSI DO NOT RECUR IN FUTURE

* SAYS SEBI HAS DIRECTED BANK TO CONDUCT AN INTERNAL INQUIRY INTO LEAKAGE OF UPSI RELATING TO ITS FINANCIAL FIGURES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2F215UL Further company coverage: