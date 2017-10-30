FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HDFC says NIM for half-year ended Sept 30 was 3.9 pct
October 30, 2017 / 8:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-HDFC says NIM for half-year ended Sept 30 was 3.9 pct‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* As at September 30, 2017, loan book stood at 3.24 trln rupees as against 2.75 trln rupees yoy

* Says net interest margin for half-year ended Sept 30, 2017 3.9 pct‍​ Source text - The Board of Directors of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first half of the financial year 2017-18, following its meeting on Monday, October 30, 2017 in Mumbai. The accounts have been subjected to a limited review by the Corporation’s statutory auditors in line with the regulatory guidelines. Further company coverage:

