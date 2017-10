BRIEF-H&E Equipment Services Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

Oct 26 (Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services Inc

* h&e equipment services reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $259.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $252.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* h&e equipment services inc - ‍rental gross margins were 49.7% in q3 of 2017 compared to 49.5% a year ago​

* h&e equipment services inc qtrly ‍average time utilization (based on original equipment cost) was 73.3% versus 72.1% a year ago​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: