Feb 22 (Reuters) - H&E Equipment Services Inc:

* H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.40

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 20.6 PERCENT TO $294.7 MILLION

* RENTAL GROSS MARGINS WERE 51.0% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 COMPARED TO 47.7% A YEAR AGO‍​

* QTRLY AVERAGE TIME UTILIZATION (BASED ON ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT COST) WAS 74.2% COMPARED TO 70.3% A YEAR AGO

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $257.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S