FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Headlam trading in-line with board's expectations
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 18, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Headlam trading in-line with board's expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Headlam Group

* Total revenue for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by 4.0% to £341.9 million

* On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased by 2.6% to £337.2 million

* UK accounted for 85.9% of total revenue (87.0% in constant currency) with like-for-like revenue growth of 2.1%

* Continental Europe, which accounted for 14.1% of total revenue (13.0% in constant currency), showed like-for-like revenue growth of 3.0%

* Gross margin across the company improved by 103 basis points to 31.06%

* Company continues to trade in-line with board's expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.