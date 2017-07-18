BRIEF-Headlam trading in-line with board's expectations

July 18 (Reuters) - Headlam Group

* Total revenue for six months ended 30 June 2017 increased by 4.0% to £341.9 million

* On a constant currency basis, total revenue increased by 2.6% to £337.2 million

* UK accounted for 85.9% of total revenue (87.0% in constant currency) with like-for-like revenue growth of 2.1%

* Continental Europe, which accounted for 14.1% of total revenue (13.0% in constant currency), showed like-for-like revenue growth of 3.0%

* Gross margin across the company improved by 103 basis points to 31.06%

* Company continues to trade in-line with board's expectations for full year