BRIEF-Healios says exercise of options

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Healios KK

* Says 8,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 800,000 shares of its common stock from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20

* Says 3,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock on Nov. 2, at the price of 1,314 yen per share

* Says 5,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 500,000 shares of its common stock on Nov. 20, at the price of 1,304 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6LB7yL

