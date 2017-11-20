FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healios says exercise of options
November 20, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Healios says exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Healios KK

* Says 8,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 800,000 shares of its common stock from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20

* Says 3,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock on Nov. 2, at the price of 1,314 yen per share

* Says 5,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 500,000 shares of its common stock on Nov. 20, at the price of 1,304 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6LB7yL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

