FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations Q2 GAAP EPS $0.35
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations Q2 GAAP EPS $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 revenue rose 38.9 percent to $61.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees revenue for full year 2017 $225 million to $230 million and adjusted EPS $1.45 to $1.55

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $219.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.