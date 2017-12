Dec 20 (Reuters) - HEALTH ITALIA SPA:

* PUBLISHES DOCUMENT OF CAPITAL INCREASE IN KIND THROUGH TRANSFER OF BASIS

* NOMINAL VALUE OF CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS EUR 2.5 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO 2.5 MILLION NEW SHARES

* PRICE OF SHARE ISSUE IS EUR 4.64 PER SHARE, INCLUSIVE OF PREMIUM

* AIM OF OPERATION IS CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND ACQUISITION OF ASSETS WHERE ITS ACTIVITIES TAKE PLACE