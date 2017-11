Nov 27 (Reuters) - Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF REMAINING $300 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

* HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC - ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A CHARGE IN Q4 OF 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $32.7 MILLION FOR EARLY EXTINGUISHMENT OF NOTES​