BRIEF-Healthstream Announces Divestiture Of Its Patient Experience (PX) Business To Press Ganey Associates

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc:

* HEALTHSTREAM ANNOUNCES DIVESTITURE OF ITS PATIENT EXPERIENCE (PX) BUSINESS TO PRESS GANEY ASSOCIATES

* HEALTHSTREAM INC - ‍HEALTHSTREAM‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF APPROXIMATELY $32.5 MILLION, OR $1.00 PER SHARE, FROM PROCEEDS​

* HEALTHSTREAM INC - ‍DIVESTITURE OF ITS PATIENT EXPERIENCE (PX) BUSINESS TO PRESS GANEY ASSOCIATES FOR $65.5 MILLION IN CASH​

* HEALTHSTREAM INC - ‍EXPECTS AFTER-TAX CASH PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE OF APPROXIMATELY $50.0 MILLION​

* HEALTHSTREAM INC - ‍ ANTICIPATES RECORDING A BOOK GAIN OF SALE OF ITS PX BUSINESS OF BETWEEN $20.0 MILLION TO $23.0 MILLION​

* HEALTHSTREAM INC - ‍ANNOUNCING A NEW SEVEN-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE TECHNOLOGY INFRASTRUCTURE AS EXCLUSIVE GATEWAY TO PRESS GANEY'S CONTENT​