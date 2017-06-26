BRIEF-HealthStream says Laerdal Medical ends renewal negotiations for agreements with co

June 26 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc

* Healthstream - laerdal medical has ended renewal negotiations for agreements with healthstream regarding heartcode and resuscitation quality improvement products

* Healthstream inc - ‍no impact on previously stated full-year 2017 financial guidance​ ‍​

* Healthstream inc - healthstream expects to continue selling heartcode and rqi for next 18 months

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $251.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S